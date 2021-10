Covid has once again put a damper on a long-awaited home game. That guy’s a real jerk. Anyway...the good news is the game is still on and the samer news is that we’ve got all day to fuss about it, so it stands to reason that you’ve also got time to read Know Your Enemy. It’s a bit of a re-run since the week sort of got away from me. Damn jobs. If you are new here or have a short memory...enjoy!

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO