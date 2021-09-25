CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Simeone: “We aren’t direct enough to hurt opponents”

By Robbie Dunne
intothecalderon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlético Madrid’s poor form continued on Saturday at Mendizorroza — and they paid the price for it thanks to a Víctor Laguardia goal in the opening five minutes. There would be no comeback on this occasion, like we saw against Espanyol and Getafe in recent weeks, and for the first time this season Atlético lost a game.

www.intothecalderon.com

Comments / 0

Related
intothecalderon.com

AC Milan-Atlético Madrid: The San Siro showdown

This game preview also serves as our live gamethread — start a conversation in the comments!. Atlético Madrid’s second Champions League group stage contest is against AC Milan, and the visitors know the alternative is rather bleak if they can’t secure three points in Italy. “Tomorrow is a very important...
UEFA
intothecalderon.com

How Atlético Madrid should line up against Barcelona

The Wanda Metropolitano is expected to be packed to full capacity on Saturday when Atlético Madrid host Barcelona in LaLiga. These two teams haven’t meaningfully convinced yet this season, but the sensaciones are undoubtedly better around Atlético following Tuesday’s 2-1 win at 10-man AC Milan. Ronald Koeman’s men suffered a...
UEFA
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid-FC Barcelona: Wild night awaits at the Wanda Metropolitano

This game preview also serves as our live gamethread — start a conversation in the comments!. Atlético Madrid host Barcelona on Saturday night in what could be a pivotal contest for both teams. “Barça have always (focused on) combination play in the opponent’s half,” Diego Simeone said Friday. “It has...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Ángel Correa
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Antoine Griezmann
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez: We had enough chances to beat QPR

Everton manager Rafa Benitez was frustrated with his team's wastefulness in the loss to QPR on Tuesday. The Toffees were eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to the Championship side. "I think we did quite well," Benitez said. "We had 17 attempts away from home. We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
intothecalderon.com

Colchonero Chat: A Champions League comeback

Jeremy (@JBBeren), Robbie (@robbiejdunne), and The AC Milan Offside’s Peter Coiley (@SBNRossonero) convene to discuss and debate Atlético Madrid’s come-from-behind win against Milan at San Siro on Tuesday. TOPICS INCLUDE:. Milan’s early dominance. The critical red card and penalty. João Félix and Thomas Lemar leading Atlético’s fight back. Griezmann and...
UEFA
intothecalderon.com

Ratings: Félix, Lemar run the show in Atlético’s San Siro comeback

Nothing to be done about Rafael Leão’s 20th-minute opener, an arrow into the bottom right corner. Looked comfortable and secure otherwise, and made a huge point-blank stop on Brahim Díaz before that Leão goal. 7. Felipe. He was up for this one and played with confidence, passing reliably and winning...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea fullback Chilwell: We didn't create enough in Juventus defeat

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell admits they didn't create enough for their Champions League defeat at Juventus. Chilwell described the Juve goal scored by Fede Chiesa as "a sucker punch" due to its timing. "They built from that the longer the game went on," he told the club's website. "They had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Solskjaer: “We didn’t regroup and reorganise well enough.”

More points dropped from Manchester United that’s two wins from their last six games not the best results if your looking to win the major trophy’s and there seems to be trouble in the camp, especially when you see their star player Cristiano Ronaldo storming down the pitch at full-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Harry Kane revels in bonus Tottenham hat-trick against NS Mura

Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: Player Ratings

FC Barcelona struggled to generate scoring opportunities, especially in the first half, where they had zero shots on target. The best chances came from Philippe Coutinho who found open space and let one fly in the 26th minute before guiding a shot on target on the hour. Oblak was positioned well and made the save to keep the clean sheet. –7.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
intothecalderon.com

Colchonero Chat: The Many Saints of Madrid

Jeremy (@JBBeren) and Robbie (@robbiejdunne) are back after Atlético Madrid delivered a big 2-0 victory over FC Barcelona on Saturday night. A discussion on the new Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark”. Colchonero Chat Amigos get access to a wide range of bonus podcasts and goodies. Learn more at...
SOCCER
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy