To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A WEDNESDAY AUCTION ROUND-UP: A New York judge ruled that Sotheby’s must face a lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney general that alleges it helped a collector avoid sales taxes, Reuters reports. In ARTnews, Andy Battaglia looks at how houses are doing increasingly big business in whiskey. A collection of artwork by boxing legend Muhammad Ali will hit the block at Bonhams in New York next month, the Daily Mail notes. The tape of a little-known 1970 interview that John Lennon and Yoko Ono did with Danish high-school students (previously mentioned in Breakfast) sold for almost €50,000 (about $58,300) in Copenhagen, the AFP reports. And various dealers and auction houses have tied James Bond-related sales to the release...

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO