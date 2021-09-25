101-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working on a Lobster Boat With No Plans To Retire

When you do something that you love as a living, you will not perceive it as a job as it will become a way of life. Max Oliver has been doing this for more than half of his life, working on a lobster boar, and now at 78 he still loves his job. If this sounds incredible, then what about Max’s mother, Virginia who is 101 years old and is working on the same boat, three days a week between May and November.