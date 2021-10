SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he does not feel like it's his place to push the COVID-19 vaccine on teammate Andrew Wiggins. Speaking for the first time since training camp began, Green made it clear that even as a leader of the Warriors, he is not going to use his influence to try to convince Wiggins, who to this point has been hesitant, to get vaccinated.

