College football is great because you never know what will happen. Washington State’s punter might have saved his job today. Usually, when a punt gets blocked, the defense is going to come out on top. However, Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III (great name) along with edge player Ron Stone Jr. flipped the script on California. Despite making a great play on special teams, the Bears were not rewarded for it.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO