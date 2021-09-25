CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Has Fans Worried John Dutton Is a Goner

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9rl3_0c7uO5zv00

Of all the questions we hope to get answered in the upcoming new season of “Yellowstone,” one question stands above the rest.

“Who is alive and who is dead?”

That is the question that every single “Yellowstone” fan has had bouncing around in their head for well over a year. With the way season three ended, there could be as many four main characters dead as the new season arrives. Of course, all four of those characters could be alive as well. Let’s take a look back at that killer season three ending before we look forward to season four speculation.

As the final seconds tick away to end the third season of “Yellowstone,” we find our protagonists, the Duttons, under attack. Yes, we are eager to find out who is behind the attacks and that is likely to come but first, we need to figure out the statuses of these four characters.

John and Kayce Dutton are attacked by unknown gunmen in separate incidents as the season ends. Kayce was able to shield himself behind a desk, but John takes a couple of bullets to the chest. John’s daughter, Beth Dutton, is only feet away from an exploding bomb. Poor ranch hand Jimmy only wants to impress his girlfriend but ends up falling off a bucking horse. Each of these four could be dead or alive heading into the new season. Now, many fans believe it is John Dutton who is most likely to be dead.

No one wants John Dutton, played wonderfully by Kevin Costner to die. Some fans have even said they will boycott the show if John dies early in the season. Watchers are pointing to a recent teaser trailer as evidence John is dead. Many think the words of Thomas Rainwater seal his fate.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Point to Trailer as Evidence of Major Death

At the beginning of the recently released trailer, Rainwater gives a chilling quote that hints at the fall of a protagonist.

“One leader falls, another rises,” he says to begin the clip.

Some “Yellowstone” fans are convinced that Rainwater is speaking of John Dutton and aren’t happy about it. They took their gripes to social media and Reddit.

“There is no way they would just kill off John like that” a fan writes on a social media site. “He is the heartbeat of the entire show.”

“If they do him (John) like that then I’m done,” another fan says. “I can’t imagine ‘Yellowstone’ without Kevin Costner and don’t want to.”

Of course, there is a possibility that John survives the attack. In a previously released trailer, we see he is still alive, but struggling, when Rip arrives on the scene.

We have questions and hope “Yellowstone” has answers when the fourth season premiers on November 7.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Need to Prepare Themselves for Jacki Weaver’s Character

“She takes no prisoners… She’s terrifying.” Yellowstone fans and Duttons beware: Jacki Weaver‘s Caroline Warner is coming for you. As if Market Equities hasn’t been a ruthless enough challenge to the Dutton empire already, Taylor Sheridan is upping the stakes. Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is set to steal the show as the company’s CEO, Caroline Warner, for Yellowstone Season 4. And she’s about to make life a whole lot more difficult for the Duttons – far more than even Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) or Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) could dream of.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Believe Show Made a Mistake Killing Character Off Early

Alright, Outsiders. It’s time for another round of Yellowstone Fandom: What If?! Today’s topic? Where the hell is Lee’s legacy?. You read that right! Over on Reddit, the Yellowstone fandom stays ever-active in analyzing our favorite show. It’s the best damn Modern Western there is, after all. Redditors keep the discussion interesting, too, as posts alternate daily between praise and criticism. Nothing’s perfect – especially Yellowstone. But damn, it it close.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Does New Promo Reveal Beth’s Fate?

One of the biggest mysteries heading into the fourth season of “Yellowstone” is the fate of four main characters that could be dead or alive. We know that John Dutton is shot several times in the chest by an unknown assailant and left for dead. His son, Kayce Dutton, is also advanced on by unknown attackers as well. “Yellowstone” ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom’s life is also hanging in the balance after falling from a bucking horse.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Instagram A
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little’s Character Looks Like a Little Badass With Black Eye, Cigarette-Smoking Pic

Hey, somebody tell that kid he’s too young to be smoking cigs. You have your whole life ahead of you, Carter. Make better choices. You know, maybe that’s easier said than done for Finn Little’s character in the upcoming season of “Yellowstone.” The Carter actor shared a photo from Season 4 on Instagram. The picture finds him battered and bruised as he tries to relax with a cigarette.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Did This Eagle-Eyed ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Just Discover ‘Mystery Man’ Who Planted Bomb at Beth’s Office?

Of all the mysteries posed by the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” one stands out above the rest. It’s the question that every “Yellowstone” fan is asking themselves since the end of the third season. In the third season finale, John, Kayce and Beth Dutton come under attack as the final seconds of the episode tick away. John and Kayce are fired upon by unknown gunmen and the status of both men is unclear at this time. It might be Beth, however, who gets the worse end of the attack. She receives a mysterious package at her office that turns out to be a bomb. The bomb detonates when Beth’s assistant unwittingly opens the package. Beth is only a few feet from the powerful explosion. Like her father and brother, Beth’s status is unclear heading into “Yellowstone” season four.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Need to Know: What Happened to John Dutton’s Brother?

With under two months to go before the premiere of “Yellowstone” season four, fans are cranking up the excitement. “Yellowstone” fans are also getting their last-minute speculation and theories in before the new season arrives. Reddit is the place to be for fans of the modern western to socialize and get their “Yellowstone” fix. It is also the place where “Yellowstone” newbies can find answers to their burning questions about the show. The show creates lots of questions for first-time viewers and veteran watchers are more than happy to provide answers. In a recent Reddit post, a new fan wants to know a little bit about the Dutton family history and the order of succession. The poster makes a few excellent points about the legacy of cattle ranching families and how a ranch is to stay within that family.
TV SERIES
distinctlymontana.com

The Great Yellowstone Rewatch: S3 E7: "The Beating"

The Great Yellowstone Rewatch: S3 E7: "The Beating" Very early in the morning on the Yellowstone, some no-good rustlers are making off with Dutton's cattle, having cut the fence, backed a trailer up, and even employed some shepherding dogs to round them up. Well, that's no good. Meanwhile, in Rip's...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

229K+
Followers
24K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy