Falletta and the BPO set a blistering pace at the 2021-2022 Classics season opener at Kleinhans on Friday.

No sooner had we been told to silence our cell phones than the Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, almost ran to the podium, the orchestra sprang to its feet, and the traditional season opening “O Canada” followed by “The Star Spangled Banner” filled beautiful Kleinhans Music Hall. Then, a delightful surprise. Composer Daron Hagen had arranged, especially for the BPO, a piece called “Bandanna Overture” using themes from his opera BANDANNA and expanding on the original wind band score for full orchestra.