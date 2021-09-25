CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Ph.D. student earns over $1 million while playing Jeopardy!

By NBC2 News
 7 days ago
Jeopardy Productions Inc

On Friday’s episode of Jeopardy!, a Ph.D. student earned over $1 million while playing.

Matt Amodio from New Haven, Connecticut is only the third person in the show’s history to earn more than $1 million in non-tournament play with his 28th victory.

Amodio’s total earnings so far come to $1,004,001. He will play again on Monday.

“This was beyond my wildest dreams going in,” Amodio said. “I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable.”

Ken Jennings previously won $2,520,700 in a 74-game streak and James Holzhauer earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories.

