Nancy Habiger

Hutchinson - Nancy Lynne Habiger, 80, died September 23, 2021, at her home. She was born February 9, 1941, in Topeka, to Francis L. and Dorothy M. (Casson) Fritton. Nancy graduated from Topeka High School in 1959 and attended Kansas State University. In addition to being a homemaker, she was an admitting clerk at Hutchinson Hospital Emergency Room for 22 years and worked at Hutchinson Clinic for 5 years. Nancy was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, was the financial secretary for 35 years, the treasurer for United Methodist Women for 35 years, and was involved in the Mother/Daughter Banquet by getting programs and decorating. Nancy was also in the Mothers Guide Club, Jaycee Jaynes, PEO Chapter D (where she had served as President), a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and volunteered in the hospital gift shop for 12 years. She loved decorating, especially for Christmas.