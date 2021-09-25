Looking for one last peak hike before winter? Try one of these thirteeners near Denver.

Summer is over, days are getting noticeably shorter, the aspen are changing and three or four ski areas say they hope to open next month. That doesn’t have to mean your hiking season is over, though. Fall can be a great time to hike Colorado’s higher peaks. They aren’t likely to be as crowded as in summer, the risk of afternoon thunderstorms isn’t as great and there’s bound to be great leaf-peeping opportunities while driving to the peaks.