How to Move Past Parental Blame

Parenting was never exactly easy — but now, in The After or whatever this still is, it feels like a labyrinth. Like a never-ending quest with twists and turns. Accompanied by a scream into the abyss. The homeschooling, the paranoia-tinged playdates, the fear of what isolation is doing to development. It’s too much. And despite the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this spring, and newly rolled-out office vaccine mandates, the Delta variant continues to be a major threat (particularly for vulnerable communities) as it proves to be more contagious and, in some cases, more deadly. To make difficult matters even worse, there’s so much conflicting information about how the variant is affecting children and what measures parents need to take to protect their kids. Topping all of this off, there’s also the issue that state and school mandates have been inconsistent, leaving many parents to fend for their children’s health by themselves.

