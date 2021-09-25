CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How to Move Past Parental Blame

Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinually blaming parents can keep an adult stuck in the past. Parents are not the only contributors to individual identity. Temperament, genetics, and other relationships and experiences are also influences. Expressing current wants and needs can improve a person's relationship with parents. In therapy offices and casual conversations, it’s common...

