The Falcons are 0-2 according to the NFL after the team has failed to beat any of their opposing teams. They are also 0-2 according to Vegas because the Falcons can’t cover, either. The Falcons were slight favorites against the Eagles, then deep dogs against the Buccaneers. It didn’t matter. The Falcons were handily beaten by both teams and only briefly flirted with covering the spread.

