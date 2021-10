The Virginia governor’s race may be developing into an argument with a clear choice that has real implications for campaigns across the country in 2022. Tuesday night’s debate clarified the dramatic gap between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe. It is clear Youngkin stands with parents who care about their children’s education, and McAuliffe stands with the union bosses who want total control of our lives.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO