150th Anniversary of Great Fire commemorated in October

Next month, you will have the opportunity to partake in the remembrance of the Great Fire of 1871 that impacted much of the Belgian community in the area. The Belgian Heritage Center will host three days of programming on October 8, 9, and 10. It is the 150th anniversary of the large forest fire that started on October 8, 1871, in Peshtigo and spread across Green Bay into much of the southern half of the Door Peninsula. Belgian Heritage Center volunteer Ann Jinkins says the featured programs are an excellent way to learn about the history of the devastating fire.