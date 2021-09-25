CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

150th Anniversary of Great Fire commemorated in October

By Paul Schmitt
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, you will have the opportunity to partake in the remembrance of the Great Fire of 1871 that impacted much of the Belgian community in the area. The Belgian Heritage Center will host three days of programming on October 8, 9, and 10. It is the 150th anniversary of the large forest fire that started on October 8, 1871, in Peshtigo and spread across Green Bay into much of the southern half of the Door Peninsula. Belgian Heritage Center volunteer Ann Jinkins says the featured programs are an excellent way to learn about the history of the devastating fire.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

McConnell's Supreme Court

(CNN) — Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a year ago, gave a speech a few weeks ago in which she said the justices were not "partisan hacks." Justice Barrett did this at the University of Louisville, at the 30th anniversary celebration of a center named in honor of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the US Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Peshtigo, WI
Door County, WI
Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Brussels, WI
Door County, WI
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fire#Fire Trucks#County Road
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy