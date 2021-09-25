Falcons vs. Giants: final health and standing updates
The Falcons and Giants are both winless so far in 2021 and week 3 is looking like a desperation matchup for both. New York has the benefit of playing from home on top of coming off of 10 days of rest. The NFL schedule makers have really put the Falcons in an unfavorable position with their second road game against a more rested opponent. Here’s a quick look at the health status of both teams heading into this critical week 3 matchup.www.thefalcoholic.com
