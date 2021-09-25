Falcons vs. Giants: final health and standing updates

As they say, it's not about the Xs and Os. It's the Jimmys and Joes. Here are five players to watch in the New York Giants' Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons:. After recording 11 touches on 29 snaps in Week 1, Barkley ran the ball 13 times and caught three passes on 58 plays in Washington. That all occurred in a five-day stretch after Barkley hadn't played in a game in nearly a year since suffering his knee injury. The Thursday night game, however, always provides an extended break on the backend, which was desirable for Barkley's acclimation.

