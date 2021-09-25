CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Soccer-Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City’s first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday. Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City matchwinner Gabriel Jesus: We prepared well for Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus was delighted to prove Manchester City's matchwinner in victory at Chelsea. Gabriel struck the only goal of today's clash at Stamford Bridge. He later said: "We prepared to play well. We came to play against one of the best teams in Europe. They play so good and have a lot of amazing players. We knew it was going to be difficult for us. We played very well and won the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jesus
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
chatsports.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Gabriel Jesus was superb and Kevin de Bruyne dictated play but Romelu Lukaku hardly had a kick as Manchester City beat Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus' second-half deflected strike was enough for Manchester City to beat Chelsea 1-0 to leapfrog Thomas Tuchel's side in the Premier League table and get revenge for the Champions League final. The Brazilian striker's 53rd-minute strike deflected in off Jorginho and past Edouard Mendy to earn Pep Guardiola's side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Guardiola’s boys secure statement win

LONDON — Chelsea vs Manchester City was a tight, tense tactical battle which Pep Guardiola won, as he finally got one over Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League. A deflected effort from Gabriel Jesus in the second half was enough to hand City a statement win early in the season, as they jumped above Chelsea in the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Chelsea score: Gabriel Jesus's winner gives City revenge for Champions League final loss

Despite the scoreline, Manchester City dominated Chelsea on Saturday in Premier League action, winning the rematch of the Champions League final, 1-0. It was a display where City looked like the only team capable of taking something from this match, recording 15 shots and an expected goal (xG) total of 1.45, while the Blues had only five shots and could barely sniff out a decent look, finishing with an xG of 0.22.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola admits Chelsea 'controlled all departments' in Champions League final win over Manchester City as his side look to avoid another slip-up against Thomas Tuchel when the title contenders clash

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Chelsea 'controlled all departments' in their Champions League final triumph over Manchester City last season, but insisted his team still delivered a 'really good' performance. City were made to suffer heartbreak in Porto after Kai Havertz struck shortly before half-time, and were only able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Reuters#The Champions League
BBC

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Manchester City: Lionel Messi scores first PSG goal in win

Lionel Messi scored his first Paris St-Germain goal in stunning fashion as they beat Manchester City in an enthralling Champions League group game. Messi, making his fourth appearance for PSG since leaving Barcelona, ran from the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and leaving Ederson rooted to the spot with a lovely 20-yard shot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.But Manchester City were left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kmlchargers.com

JV Soccer earns thrilling win over Muskego

The KML JV boys soccer team had another thrilling victory on Tuesday on their home pitch. The Chargers started the game off very quickly and were able to get some great shots off in the opening minute of the game. Their fast pace start paid off when Isaiah Schaser finished a loose ball in the box in the 2nd minute of play. Unfortunately, Muskego responded with great possession and were able to score two goals later in the first half to put KML down 1-2 at the break.
MUSKEGO, WI
chatsports.com

Union earn important home victory with win over Orlando City SC

After a long, difficult period for the Philadelphia Union, the team has finally earned three points with a 3-1 win over Orlando City SC. The win comes as the first in the past four league games for Philly, where they had only earned one point in the previous three matches.
MLS
ESPN

Real Madrid earn late win over Valencia with Vinicius, Benzema goals

Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored within the space of three minutes deep in the second half to propel their side to a 2-1 win at Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday after being outplayed for most of the game. The hosts went ahead in the 66th minute...
MLS
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy