Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.

