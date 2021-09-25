CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

This 5-Minute Sprint Workout Will Take Your Speed and Cardio to the Next Level

By Brittany Hammond, CPT
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOOKf_0c7uLrwp00
This 5-minute sprint workout combines all-out sprints with explosive running drills. Image Credit: jacoblund/iStock/GettyImages

When you you don't have much time, but still want to get in a great workout, look no further than sprints.

There are so many benefits of sprints — and for every aspect of your health and fitness.

Short, speedy sprints are a great way to get your heart rate up and build cardio. And because of the high intensity involved, they're super-efficient. Plus, sprinting helps build muscle. When you sprint, you activate your fast-twitch muscle fibers. Building these fibers can help you lift heavier weights, jump higher and yes, run faster.

The other great thing about sprints is that you don't need anything but an open stretch of pavement to get moving.

So lace up your running shoes and set your fitness tracker for 5 minutes. Let's go.

This workout is a combination of sprints and explosive body-weight running drills. Here's how to do it.

  1. Run as fast as you can for 25 seconds.
  2. Do Move 1 for 15 seconds.
  3. Rest for 20 seconds.
  4. Repeat Steps 1-3 for 5 total rounds, progressing through Moves 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Tip

You can do this workout outdoors, or using a treadmill. If you are using a treadmill, at the end of the sprint, run the treadmill down to a walk and completely stop the treadmill before getting off to do the exercises.

Do not "jump the rails." This is very dangerous, and can cause accident or injury.

Move 1: Butt Kickers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1it5m3_0c7uLrwp00
  1. Stand with your feet hip-distance apart.
  2. Run one heel up to tap your glutes.
  3. Switch legs and repeat, bouncing from one leg to the other.

Tip

If this feels too intense, try jogging in place.

Move 2: Jumping Jacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2QZW_0c7uLrwp00
  1. Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and your arms by your sides.
  2. Jump your feet out at and bring your arms above your head.
  3. Jump back to the starting position.
  4. Repeat.

Tip

For a low-impact cardio option, remove the jump and step your feet out one at a time.

Move 3: High Knees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4uD8_0c7uLrwp00
  1. Stand with your feet hip-distance apart.
  2. Run your knee up as high toward your chest as comfortable.
  3. Switch legs and repeat, jumping from one foot to the other.

Tip

For a lower-impact option, march with high knees.

Move 4: Speed Skaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f34J_0c7uLrwp00
  1. Start with your feet hip-distance apart.
  2. Jump to the side landing on one foot, letting your arms swing to that side.
  3. Quickly jump back the other direction, landing on the opposite foot.
  4. Repeat.

Tip

To work up to this move, take out the jump and quickly step side to side.

Move 5: Jump Squats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3larsf_0c7uLrwp00
  1. Start with your feet your feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart.
  2. Bend your knees, putting your weight back into your heels. Keep your chest tall.
  3. Explode through your legs and jump as high as you can.
  4. Repeat.

Tip

Have trouble with jump squats? You can modify by keeping your toes on the ground.

Comments / 0

Related
fargomonthly.com

5 Boxing Training Principles You Can Use to Boost Your Workout Routine

Most fitness enthusiasts out there train differently based on the sport(s) or activity(s) that they do the most. Someone looking to break weightlifting records is going to spend the majority of their time pumping heavy weights while someone hoping to complete their first marathon is going to be running in their free time. However, I’m a firm believer that a person can benefit from incorporating multiple training principles into their routine. This includes some of the training principles common to boxing, a sport that combines speed, strength and big time stamina. As a favor to the community, local boxer and boxing trainer Lorenzo Cardona Jr. wrote up five boxing training principles that he uses to achieve real results with his clients.
COMBAT SPORTS
Well+Good

The Quick Lower-Body Barre Workout That’s Challenging No Matter Your Fitness Level

In the last episode of Trainer of the Month Club, program director and founding instructor of Bande, Nicole Uribarri, took you through a sweaty, shaky upper body workout that was challenging, but over fast. Well, gird your glutes, because she's back in this episode with a killer quick lower body barre workout that can be done with or without equipment. And thankfully it's also short, clocking in at just 15 minutes.
WORKOUTS
FOX21News.com

Five minute workouts with Live Nourished Coaching & Training

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The weather is cooling but that doesn’t mean it’s time to relax your fitness. Hally Brooke of Live Nourished Coaching and Training came in studio to...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

This 20-Minute Barre Workout Challenges You To the Hardest Cardio Plank Series of Your Life

Barre workouts are better known for their muscle-shaking movements than their ability to spike your heart rate, but with the right format, they can leave you seriously sweaty. In this episode of Trainer of the Month Club, Nicole Uribarri, program director and founding instructor of Bande, is giving you the best of both worlds with a short cardio barre workout that will get you on and off the mat in 20 minutes. "Get ready to sweat," she says.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprints#Health And Fitness#Cardio#Workout
PopSugar

These Running Playlists on Spotify Are So Good, Your Next Workout Will Fly By

For runners of any experience level, the electric feeling of lacing up well-fitting sneakers and hitting the ground running can only be elevated by adding an amazing playlist to the mix. Whether you want to take it slow with a moderate jog or get your heart pumping with sprints, a good playlist can help you keep the pace. There's no limit to the genres you can explore, either, whether you are a K-pop stan or tend to veer toward classical. If you've been looking for a good soundtrack, strap into your trusted trainers, load up Spotify, and get running with one of these inspiring playlists.
FITNESS
wrbl.com

WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Cardio and upper body exercises for busy women

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far!. Daryl Wright of Wright Way Fitness is bringing another edition of Workout Wednesday to WRBL News 3 with. an exercise circuit that pushes you to use your upper body and get some cardio in. Wright...
COLUMBUS, GA
POPSUGAR

Give Your Muscles What They Really Want — This 45-Minute, Full-Body Workout

In my opinion, taking time for yourself to work out is one of the best forms of self-care. Instead of letting stress creep up as you scan the gym to figure out which machines are free and if you can snag a squat rack, I recommend coming in with a plan. Whether you're following a four-week workout plan or showing up already knowing what you're going to do for the day, preparation makes your workouts a lot smoother.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
thedoctorstv.com

Get Your Posture Back on Track in Just 5 Minutes!

We are hunching more than ever and our posture is paying the price. In just 5 minutes a day, you can get your posture back on track. OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry shares which moves can help you from looking like you spend all day at your computer.
FITNESS
twincitieslive.com

Finding Joy in Your Workouts

Finding the right workout routine is key for it to be successful. Fitness Expert Nickie Carrigan has some tips on finding the workout that will spark joy in your life. Mention TCL at The Warehouse and get a month-long membership for just $55.
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

Use this classic workout to improve your speed and endurance

It’s easy to get caught up in complicated workout structures with varying paces, times or distances, and while workouts like this do have a place in your workout program, sometimes it pays to go back to the basics. This 5 x 5-minute broken tempo is a tried-and-true workout that even the pros love, and can easily be adjusted depending on your goals and fitness level.
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

HIIT Your Cardio Goals With These 3 Bodyweight Workouts on Instagram Live

Sometimes, all you want from your workout is some serious sweat. If that's how you feel this week, we've got good news: all three of this week's Instagram Live workouts on @popsugarfitness are cardio-focused! We'll start with a bodyweight cardio HIIT session, kick it up a notch with advanced cardio boxing, and finish off the week with more HIIT. So if you're ready to sweat, check out the full schedule below and we'll see you there! (PS: you can catch up with our previous live workouts for more routines.)
WORKOUTS
shop-eat-surf.com

Taking Surf Skills to the Next Level with the Future of Wave Pools

With surf parks developments on the rise around the globe, the future of surfing is looking bright. Both the ocean and the surf park offer different experiences, and whether you are a lifelong surfer or a newcomer, we think you should experience both (See how we kickstarted this conversation on these different experiences here). Specific to wave pools however, a surfer’s progression of skills can be incredible within a surf park environment that offers a wave for everyone…
LIFESTYLE
primewomen.com

Have 15 Minutes? Try This Full-Body Workout!

Has this ever happened to you? You’re super excited because for the past few weeks, you’ve been exercising consistently. You’re starting to feel stronger and have more energy, but then WHAM! You get hit with a crazy week, and everything is thrown off. When life gets busy, we often feel like we just don’t have time to work out. To drive to the gym, do a full workout, and come home takes over an hour, and your schedule is so packed you just can’t squeeze it in. Well, guess what, sister? It is possible to get in a great full-body workout in less than 15 minutes!
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

Strengthen your kick to the finish with this speed workout

There is no better feeling than engaging in a sprint finish against a competitor and winning. You can avoid losing that sprint to the finish with this medium-difficulty speed workout curated to build strength and anaerobic fitness when your legs are fatigued. Start with a 10-minute warm-up jog followed by...
WORKOUTS
geardiary

Sportneer Half Balance Ball Review: Level Up Your Workouts with This Phenomenal Exercise Tool

There are many great ways you can keep in shape without a gym or if you have minimal space, and the Sportneer Half Balance Ball is a phenomenal tool that you can use just about anywhere. There are a tremendous number of bodyweight exercises you can churn out with just yourself and the balance ball, and once you level up to include weights, then it gets really intense.
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy