This 5-Minute Sprint Workout Will Take Your Speed and Cardio to the Next Level

This 5-minute sprint workout combines all-out sprints with explosive running drills. Image Credit: jacoblund/iStock/GettyImages

When you you don't have much time, but still want to get in a great workout, look no further than sprints.

There are so many benefits of sprints — and for every aspect of your health and fitness.

Short, speedy sprints are a great way to get your heart rate up and build cardio. And because of the high intensity involved, they're super-efficient. Plus, sprinting helps build muscle. When you sprint, you activate your fast-twitch muscle fibers. Building these fibers can help you lift heavier weights, jump higher and yes, run faster.

The other great thing about sprints is that you don't need anything but an open stretch of pavement to get moving.

So lace up your running shoes and set your fitness tracker for 5 minutes. Let's go.

This workout is a combination of sprints and explosive body-weight running drills. Here's how to do it.

Run as fast as you can for 25 seconds. Do Move 1 for 15 seconds. Rest for 20 seconds. Repeat Steps 1-3 for 5 total rounds, progressing through Moves 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Tip

You can do this workout outdoors, or using a treadmill. If you are using a treadmill, at the end of the sprint, run the treadmill down to a walk and completely stop the treadmill before getting off to do the exercises.

Do not "jump the rails." This is very dangerous, and can cause accident or injury.

Move 1: Butt Kickers

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart. Run one heel up to tap your glutes. Switch legs and repeat, bouncing from one leg to the other.

Tip

If this feels too intense, try jogging in place.

Move 2: Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and your arms by your sides. Jump your feet out at and bring your arms above your head. Jump back to the starting position. Repeat.

Tip

For a low-impact cardio option, remove the jump and step your feet out one at a time.

Move 3: High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart. Run your knee up as high toward your chest as comfortable. Switch legs and repeat, jumping from one foot to the other.

Tip

For a lower-impact option, march with high knees.

Move 4: Speed Skaters

Start with your feet hip-distance apart. Jump to the side landing on one foot, letting your arms swing to that side. Quickly jump back the other direction, landing on the opposite foot. Repeat.

Tip

To work up to this move, take out the jump and quickly step side to side.

Move 5: Jump Squats

Start with your feet your feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart. Bend your knees, putting your weight back into your heels. Keep your chest tall. Explode through your legs and jump as high as you can. Repeat.

Tip

Have trouble with jump squats? You can modify by keeping your toes on the ground.