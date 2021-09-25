CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear River's first touchdown of season not enough in homecoming loss to Burbank

By Jordan Georgeson AUBURN JOURNAL
goldcountrymedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBear River and Burbank high schools took the field Friday night hoping to turn around disappointing starts to the football season. The game rivaled a 1950s Big Ten contest, with both teams rushing the ball for a combined 82 carries. It was a hard-hitting war of attrition to see who could wear down the opposing line first. Ultimately, Burbank held on to win 13-7, spoiling Bear River’s homecoming.

