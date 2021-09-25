CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Eminem to Open Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit

By C. Vernon Coleman II
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eminem is promoting the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. On Friday (Sept. 24), ads for the new eatery began airing on local Detroit television station WXYZ . The tongue-in-cheek 30-second spot features Shady vomiting cartons of spaghetti along with revealing the dishes the spot will be serving—including pasta, meatballs and the spaghetti sandwich. It also announces the restaurant as "coming soon." A phone number featured on the ad connects to a message that announces the address as 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit and reveals the opening date as Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. CST.

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
XXL Mag

Fight Erupts Onstage During Boosie BadAzz Concert – Video

Boosie BadAzz's set at a recent stop on the the Legendz of the Streetz Tour was cut short when it ended in violence. The tour played Atlanta on Friday (Oct. 1), at State Farm Arena, where Boosie shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim and more. Unfortunately, fans there to see Boosie only got a very shortened performance. According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper only got about two minutes into his show before a fight broke out onstage behind him. It is unclear what sparked the altercation. In video obtained by the celebrity news site, Boosie stops performing and gets into the middle of the melee. The altercation eventually moves to the side of the stage. Someone can be seen pushing a large speaker off the stage for no apparent reason.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Vado and Saigon to Compete in M.C. W.A.R.’s New World Order III Battle Rap Event

Hip-hop fans can get a front-row seat to watch Vado and Saigon & Charlie Clips and Oun-P compete at the New World Order III battle rap event this Sunday. On Sun., Oct. 3, Harlem rhymer Vado and Brooklyn MC Saigon with DJ Kay Slay will take their talents to Center Stage in Atlanta at 3 p.m. to battle each other in a lyrical showdown. The two rappers are set for the challenge, which will last three rounds. The event, presented by M.C. W.A.R., will feature a day of 11 live battles and 22 battle rappers. Tickets are available to see the event in-person here or you can purchase a virtual ticket via pay-per-view for $49.99 here.
ENTERTAINMENT
XXL Mag

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
XXL Mag

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From Donda Album

Kanye West has made some abrupt changes on his controversial Donda album and one artist might not be too happy about it. On Tuesday (Sept. 28), an updated version of the Donda album was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.” The R&B singer’s crooning is now replaced with the Sunday Service Choir, singing the chorus, “Thank You, thank you, thank you for your mercy/Make me new again, make me new again.”
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Tyler, The Creator Covers XXL Magazine’s Fall 2021 Issue

Hip-hop's fearless visionary Tyler, The Creator covers the Fall 2021 issue of XXL magazine. The cover, arriving on newsstands in October, finds Tyler immersed in the world of Sir Baudelaire, the fly moniker he adopted for his No. 1-selling sixth album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Photographer Cam Hicks captured the images of Tyler at an extraordinary Beverly Hills mansion in late August.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
NBA
XXL Mag

Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop Marshall Mathers LP III?

Eminem surprised fans with the unannounced release of Music to Be Murdered By - Side B last January, and now people are speculating that he might pull another unheralded album drop next month. Based on what appears to be some social media digging done on an Eminem Reddit account, supporters...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
XXL Mag

The Break Presents – Millyz

The road to a success can be a long, winding one, but as Massachusetts-bred rapper Millyz knows, once things begin to look up, the journey starts to make sense. Hailing from the state's Cambridge area—the home of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—the then-aspiring rhymer was was just 14 years old when he started to jump into local rap battles and cyphers.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

These Rappers School You on the Best Ways to Get to the Bag

On Cam'ron's 2000 track, “Losin' Weight,” he shares some knowledge imparted on him by his uncle: “You can’t get paid in a Earth this big?/You worthless kid, nigga don't deserve to live.” While the statement on face value is harsh and a bit problematic, the sentiment is understood. There are countless ways for a person to get their bag up.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion and Lil Peep Sued for Copyright Infringement Over ‘Falling Down’

XXXTentacion and Lil Peep are being sued by a singer-songwriter who claims the two late artists copied his song for their 2018 posthumous joint song "Falling Down." According to documents obtained by XXL, Richard Jaden Hoff, formerly known as K.R.I.O., filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the late rhymers, claiming that a guitar riff from his song "Under My Breath" was sampled by production team Invisible Men or IIVI (producers Jason Pebworth, George Astasio and Jon Shave) as well as Mike WiLL Made-It and John Cunningham, who are all named as producers on the track "Falling Down." Cunningham is XXXTentacion's longtime producer and friend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaghetti Sandwich#Food Drink#Mom S Spaghetti
XXL Mag

Jeweler Admits to Selling Lil Baby Fake Jewelry by Mistake

Lil Baby's jeweler is fessing up to selling the rapper bad bling. On Saturday (Sept. 18), Rafaello and Co. released a statement to XXL, giving their side of the story. "We do stand on our name just like he does that’s why today he got those four rings for free and his money back because we didn’t do our homework on the watch and we take Full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally and he knows that for a fact," the statement starts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
XXL Mag

Playboi Carti Sued by Jeweler for Nearly $100,000 Tab – Report

Playboi Carti faces a nearly $100,000 lawsuit from celebrity jeweler, Elloit Eliantte. The Whole Lotta Red rapper is being sued by the famed bling provider for a $97,063.75 unpaid balance, according to a TMZ report published on Friday (Sept. 17). Eliantte and Co. claim Carti bought two custom chains in September of 2020 and never fulfilled his tab. The set included a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and a custom diamond tennis chain totaling $197,063.75. According to the celebrity news site, Eliantte confirmed Carti made a payment of $100,000 back in January, but hasn't put anything else on the amount owed since then, triggering them to bring the issue to court.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

Quando Rondo Gets Confronted by Man While Shopping – Watch

A man appears to have pulled up on Quando Rondo recently, trying to catch a fade. In video footage that began circulating online on Thursday (Sept. 16), Quando is seen at the mall, getting his items rang up by the cashier. Moments later, he is approached by an unidentified man, who wants to fight the rapper.
NBA
XXL Mag

Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
XXL Mag

Kanye West Made All Artists Wear Yeezys and Donda Merch During Album Recording Sessions, Says Fivio Foreign

Kanye West enforced a strict dress code during the Donda recording sessions, according to album collaborator Fivio Foreign. In an interview with Power 106 FM Los Angeles’ The Liftoff/L.A. Leakers show, which premiered on YouTube on Sept. 10, Fivio detailed Kanye’s studio environment while recording his latest album. According to the Brooklyn drill rapper, Kanye made all the artists wear Donda merch while working in the studio. The Chicago rapper-producer even went so far as to outfit everyone with Yeezy sneakers as well.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Out-Charts Kanye West’s Donda in Album and Song Numbers

The winner of the battle between Drake and Kanye West's albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively, which dropped within the same week, has been revealed. The week after Kanye released his 10th LP, the Billboard numbers came in, revealing that he sold 309,000 units. ’Ye, however, didn't benefit from the full seven-day time span that artists typically have between the time their album is delivered and when their sales come in. Kanye dropped Donda on Sun., Aug. 29, costing him two days of streams and purchases. It's also worth noting that Yeezy didn't sell any physical copies, so his numbers for Donda are strictly based on streams and digital sales.
BEAUTY & FASHION
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy