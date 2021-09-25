You Can Celebrate the Holidays at Disneyland’s New “Merriest Nites” After-Hours Event

LuminoCity Festival is coming to Northern Virginia this holiday season and is a must-see experience for all ages. Looking for fun-filled activities to help get you into the holiday spirit this year? While the pandemic has made it challenging to celebrate the holidays, LuminoCity is providing a safe way to “light up” the holiday season in the DMV area. For the first time ever, the LuminoCity Festival will be taking place in two locations, one in Long Island, New York, and one in our very backyard of Vienna, Virginia! “As one of the only expansive holiday experiences to safely open in 2020, it was an honor for us to bring some hope and joy to many individuals and families last year,” says Xiaoyi Chen, CEO of LuminoCity. Adding, “For 2021, we hope to inspire even more with our theme, ‘Shine Again,’ and create an unforgettable and joyous holiday event that everyone can share with their loved ones.”

VIENNA, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO