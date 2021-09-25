CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deebo Samuel: Lined up on the wrong side before big play against Eagles

By Ty Austin
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

*30 for 30 Voice* What if I told you, the biggest play of the game was, actually, started with someone lined up on the wrong side of the field?. You don’t have to believe me; just listen to Deebo Samuel, the current league leader in yards, who appeared on Damon, Ratto, and Kolsky on Wednesday to talk about his fast start. When asked about his catch and run, Samuel dropped this bombshell that set up the 49ers' first score of the day with seconds left in the first half.

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

49ers WR Deebo Samuel off to an insanely hot start

Deebo Samuel has gotten off to a rocket-like start in 2021, and the 49ers are 2-0 largely because of Samuel’s offensive efforts this season. The San Francisco 49ers have a number of concerns about their roster despite starting the year off with a perfect 2-0 record following road wins over the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
Press Democrat

How Deebo Samuel has carried 49ers to 2-0 road start

PHILADELPHIA — Deebo Samuel walked out of the 49ers’ locker room full of joy. He was smiling, engaging, laughing. An hour earlier, not so much. Samuel was on his back on the Lincoln Financial Field grass. A trainer was tending to his legs on the 49ers’ sideline. He looked pained.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

GB vs. SF Reactions from a Fan Who's Taken a Break

I know it's en vogue to be a "die hard" fan, so throw your tomatoes at me if you must, but I took a pretty long hiatus from watching, following, etc. these San Francisco 49ers. If you want to stop reading now I don't necessarily blame you, but just maybe you'll find my 50,000ft. view of things interesting. Think of it like a company doing image surveys.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Combined for over 100 yards in win

Samuel had six receptions (eight targets) for 93 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 17-11 win over the Eagles. Samuel suffered a scare late in the contest when he was seen sitting down and favoring his leg on the sidelines, but it was confirmed that he was just dealing with a quadriceps cramp and did not suffer an injury, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. On the field, the 25-year-old picked up where he left off after leading the 49ers in receiving against the Lions in Week 1. Samuel recorded five more targets than the next wideout, and it has become apparent that he has become Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target early on this season as both players bounce back from injury-plagued 2020 campaigns. The Green Bay Packers will be on tap for the 49ers next Sunday in a primetime matchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
49erswebzone

Deebo Samuel reveals mistake that resulted in 40-yard catch during 49ers-Eagles

223 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Deebo Samuel is the NFL's leading receiver. During Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he didn't have a touchdown, but the San Francisco 49ers wideout helped set one up at the end of the first half. On the play before Jauan Jennings' touchdown, Samuel hauled in a Jimmy Garoppolo-thrown pass in the middle of the field and turned it into a 40-yard reception that moved the Niners offense to the Eagles' 11-yard line, setting up Garoppolo-to-Jennings for the go-ahead score.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Deebo Samuel on bout with Eagles: ‘We’re just trying to feed off last week’s win’

234 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Fransisco 49ers third-year wideout Deebo Samuel broke out onto the scene once again during Week 1 against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The wide receiver put up impressive numbers with 9 catches and a touchdown for a total of 189 yards, the second-highest receiving total by any Niners player on opening week. This comes as a relief to San Fransisco as Samuel once again looked like the promising player he previously showed flashes of whenever he was healthy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#49ers#American Football#Trent
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Cools off in narrow loss

Samuel caught five passes (10 targets) for 52 yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to Green Bay. Samuel finally cooled off after racking up 15 receptions, 282 yards and a touchdown over the 49ers' first two contests. The dynamic wideout still led the team with 10 targets, which is promising news for his fantasy value as we progress through the season. Samuel's production as a runner hasn't been as positive early on, with just eight yards on four carries (two carries for no gain Sunday night) through the first three contests, but any rushing production is just icing on the fantasy-value cake. Samuel should continue to get plenty of looks in what could be another high-scoring affair against Seattle next Sunday.
NFL
247Sports

The Packers haven’t faced anyone like Deebo Samuel yet

Through two games of the 2021, Packers CB Jaire Alexander has been excellent. It’s what we’ve come to expect from him at this point. Coming off an All-Pro caliber 2020 season, Jaire has shown no signs of slowing down in the first two weeks of 2021. When you play an...
NFL
Monterey County Herald

49ers must lean on Deebo Samuel until offensive issues are sorted out

SANTA CLARA — If you’re worried about a 49ers offense that has had its issues at running back and wide receiver and has stalled out too many times over the past two weeks, consider where they’d be without Deebo Samuel. It is Samuel, and not $75 million tight end George...
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Deebo Samuel has become the tone-setter for the 49ers offense

One of the most pleasant surprises this season has been the performance from Deebo Samuel. The third-year wideout is among the league leaders in targets, receiving yards, and yards per reception. Beyond the numbers, Samuel has learned what it takes to become a professional football player. Kyle Shanahan spoke about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Niners Nation

The three best prop bets for 49ers/Seahawks on Sunday: Deebo Samuel is going to eat

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football. Here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy