Deebo Samuel: Lined up on the wrong side before big play against Eagles

Samuel had six receptions (eight targets) for 93 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 17-11 win over the Eagles. Samuel suffered a scare late in the contest when he was seen sitting down and favoring his leg on the sidelines, but it was confirmed that he was just dealing with a quadriceps cramp and did not suffer an injury, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. On the field, the 25-year-old picked up where he left off after leading the 49ers in receiving against the Lions in Week 1. Samuel recorded five more targets than the next wideout, and it has become apparent that he has become Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target early on this season as both players bounce back from injury-plagued 2020 campaigns. The Green Bay Packers will be on tap for the 49ers next Sunday in a primetime matchup.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO