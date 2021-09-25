CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brentford hold Liverpool to draw in six-goal thriller as Mohamed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal

By John Aizlewood, Harri Thomas
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was as good as football can possibly get. Times change, decades roll on, but some things are worth waiting over 70 years for, not least this fabulous first league encounter between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. One of the great teams of Europe visited the self-styled “bus stop in Hounslow” and it was hard to tell just who was who. Both Brentford and Liverpool scored three goals, but both could have had another three in one of the great Premier League games.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Sadio Mane scores 100th goal for Liverpool

The No.10’s effort against Crystal Palace at Anfield brought up the landmark of a century since Mane joined the club from Southampton in the summer of 2016. He became the 18th player to hit three figures for goals in Reds history – and the second in the current squad after Mohamed Salah – doing so on his 224th appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brentford vs Liverpool - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates

Liverpool could take advantage of other results this weekend and go three points clear at the top of the Premier League, should they defeat Brentford. Thomas Frank's side picked up a big victory at home in their first game of the season against Arsenal and they are aiming to cause an even bigger upset in Saturday's late kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
SkySports

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane nets 100th Reds goal as Jurgen Klopp's side go top of Premier League table

Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace which sent Jurgen Klopp's side three points clear at the Premier League summit. Mane pounced on the rebound from Mohamed Salah's header from a corner to reach his century for the club (43), while also becoming the first player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive games against a single opposition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Klopp, Frank marvel after Liverpool, Brentford produce six goals

Liverpool scored more goals at Brentford on Saturday than the Bees’ five other Premier League opponents combined this early season. They also allowed the Bees to nearly double their PL goal haul in a 3-3 draw at Brentford Community Stadium. Klopp enjoyed the occasion even if he obviously would’ve preferred...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#South African#Anfield#Xi
Tribal Football

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones happy with goal in Brentford draw

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was pleased to score in their draw at Brentford. Jones fired Liverpool 3-2 up in the match yesterday evening with a thunderous strike from distance, making a case for his selection in the side. The Reds' Academy graduate was substituted only moments later but has made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jordan Henderson on Brentford lessons, Salah's 100 league goals and more

Jordan Henderson accepted there is 'a lot of room for improvement' after Liverpool had to settle for a point from a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw at Brentford. The Reds trailed in the first half of the Premier League contest, then got themselves in front thanks to Diogo Jota’s header and Mohamed Salah’s 100th top-flight goal for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Liverpool Boss Praises “Goal Machine” Mohamed Salah

Since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah exceeded nearly all expectations. His 130 goals in 209 appearances for Liverpool, plus all the individual and team honors, should put him near the very top of a very short list of best footballers on the plannet. Yet, somehow,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Mohamed Salah nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool F.C., Crystal Palace F.C., Premier League Player of the Month, Leeds United F.C., Brentford F.C., Cincinnati Reds, Premier League, Allan Saint-Maximin, Manchester City F.C. Liverpool’s No.11 was on the scoresheet in each of the team’s three top-flight games, netting against Leeds United, Crystal Palace and then Brentford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in SIX matches in a row and Klopp's forwards are firing together on all cylinders - now, Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino have their sights set on Man City in Anfield showdown

Top of the table ahead of the weekend, setting club scoring records and free-flowing in attack - where are those critics of Jurgen Klopp's lack of summer investment now?. Liverpool go into Sunday's clash against title rivals Manchester City a point clear of their opponents after a sumptuous September record: played six, won five, drawn one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias walk into our Liverpool vs Manchester City COMBINED XI, while in-form Mohamed Salah is a no-brainer... but in the battle of the Brazilians, who gets the nod in goal?

Manchester City broke an 18-year hoodoo last season with their first win at Anfield since 2003, as they thumped Liverpool 4-1. The City-Liverpool rivalry has dominated English football over the past five years, intensifying as the two sides vied for the title over the past three and, although early in the season, this weekend's clash could prove to be an early decider.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy