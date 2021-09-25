CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings-Seahawks: 5 things you can count on happening

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bk32c_0c7uKsa500
Sep 25, 2021

If you thought 0-2 was bad, just hope the Vikings don't fall to 0-3 on Sunday. Since 1980, only six teams have started 0-3 and went on to make the playoffs. Even worse, avoiding an 0-3 start will require the Vikings beating Russell Wilson for the first time in what will be their eighth try.

With tensions rising, this is another must-win game for Mike Zimmer. While we can't predict the future, here are some things you can count on during the battle between the Vikings and the Seahawks.

1. U.S. Bank Stadium will be loud

Although Vikings fans invaded Cincinnati and Arizona, Sunday will mark the first time in almost two years that they'll play in front of a home crowd. The fans were sorely missed as the Vikings went 3-5 at home in 2020 after going 24-9 since U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016.

Everyone from Justin Jefferson to Andre Patterson mentioned the impact that fans will have but if the Vikings get off to a slow start, it could be a curse. The first two weeks have presented many of the same problems that plagued the Vikings in 2020 and if the game begins with a couple of three-and-outs, the crowd can go from excited to pessimistic in a hurry.

With a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, fans will have plenty of time to prepare. You know what that means, and if they have something to cheer about early it will be a raucous environment for the Seahawks to overcome.

2. Dalvin Cook will get a huge workload

When Zimmer's back is against the wall, he leans on Dalvin Cook and the running game. Even with Cook questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury, Zimmer doubled down Friday by telling reporters "It's time to get some wins."

It's a solid game plan against the Seahawks, who allowed 182 yards and three touchdowns to Derrick Henry last week. But the offense has other weapons that can lighten Cook's load and preserve his ankle.

But with his seat getting warmer, Zimmer may not want to pin his chances on Alexander Mattison or even Kirk Cousins to win the game. This means another huge workload for Cook even if he's not 100 percent.

3. Another big day for Kirk Cousins

After a sluggish opener in Cincinnati, Cousins threw three touchdowns in the first half against the Cardinals last week. While the Vikings could have leaned more into the passing game, it showed it has firepower if they need it.

There's a good chance that will be the case on Sunday. The Vikings have allowed 61 points, ranking seventh in the NFL after two weeks. Facing another high-powered offense across from them, the Vikings would be wise to let Kirk cook against a defense that allowed 347 yards to Ryan Tannehill last week.

With Jamal Adams playing like an extra linebacker, there should be opportunities to jump on Seattle early. If Cousins plays like he did last week, it could set up an early lead to lean on the running game.

4. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett torching the Vikings

The biggest disappointment through two games has been the retooled secondary. The Vikings' defense allowed 400 yards to Kyler Murray last week and may still be looking for Rondale Moore. A bigger issue is that they face two more elite receivers in Metcalf and Lockett.

Patrick Peterson will square off with Metcalf in an old NFC West rivalry. In four previous meetings during Peterson's tenure with the Cardinals, Metcalf was held to six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings would take that performance as Peterson has allowed a perfect passer rating (158.3) through two games, according to Pro Football Focus.

The bigger problem could be Lockett, who is projected to match up with Bashaud Breeland. PFF charted Breeland with a 156.3 passer rating allowed through two games and had trouble keeping up with A.J. Green last week.

Even if Cameron Dantzler sees more playing time, he's not far removed from allowing an 80-yard touchdown to K.J. Hamler during the preseason. Lockett is a similar deep threat and should lead the Seahawks' aerial attack on Sunday.

5. Death, taxes and Russell Wilson beating the Vikings

Coming into Sunday's game, Wilson owns a 7-0 record against the Vikings. It's the second-best record for a quarterback against a single opponent in NFL history behind Tom Brady against the Falcons (9-0). But Wilson hasn't been as dominant against Minnesota since Mike Zimmer arrived in 2014.

In five games against Zimmer, three of them have come down to the final possession. In the 2016 Wild Card Game, the Vikings had Wilson beat before Blair Walsh shanked a field goal into the Mississippi. During a December 2018 loss, Wilson threw for just 72 yards. Last season, the Vikings were literally inches away from beating Wilson before he converted two fourth downs on a game-winning touchdown drive.

No matter what the Vikings do, Wilson finds a way to beat them and it's bad news for Sunday.

Through two games, Minnesota has done plenty of things to win games but is 0-2. According to Viking Territory's Dustin Baker, the Vikings became the second team in NFL history to lose when they ran for over 175 yards, had a pick-six and threw for three or more touchdowns against Arizona.

Add in a coach that has had a knack for making questionable in-game decisions and it should lead to another win for Wilson and an 0-3 hole the Vikings can't get out of.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Comments / 0

Related
Field Gulls

Seahawks elevate practice squad receiver for Vikings game

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season in a matchup that will carry potentially significant postseason ramifications for a game this early in the season. The Seahawks enter the game 1-1 having blown a two touchdown fourth quarter lead to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, while the Minnesota Vikings enter the game still looking for their first win of the season.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction and Preview

It's a critical road trip to the Twin Cities for the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) as they are set to face the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are coming off tough, nail-biter losses and will be in a bit of desperation mode heading into this week's contest.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
Daily Norseman

CTP’s In The Huddle - Vikings, Cardinals, Seahawks

Join us for a conversation on your Minnesota Vikings. Some of your favorite Climbing The Pocket personalities gather together with you to talk about the Minnesota Vikings. Tonight, we have the founders… the original crew… of Climbing the Pocket getting again to ask, “Whassup?” What happened on Sunday as the Vikes faced the Arizona Cardinals? What was good and what wasn’t? Can the team rebound at home against the Seattle Seahawks? What did we see from the team's weapons? What about Mike Zimmer’s defensive scheme or the offensive scheme of Klint Kubiak? The play from Kirk Cousins? The missed kicks? Is there hope?
NFL
chatsports.com

5 things Seahawks can learn from week 2 loss to Titans

The Seahawks lost to the Titans in week 2 33-30 in overtime. This was a game Seattle should have won as they led 24-9 at halftime. But just like in week one, Seattle faltered in the second half. In week two, however, the opposing team was able to catch up and defeat Seattle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
FOX Sports

For Cousins and winless Vikings, nemesis Seahawks are next

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins moved last week into fourth place on Minnesota's career list for games started by a quarterback, even though it might seem as if he just arrived with the Vikings. For all the skepticism that has followed Cousins through his NFL career, spiking with each market-rate...
NFL
chatsports.com

Our Staff Prediction for Seahawks at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Seattle Seahawks in Arizona is ready. Minnesota faces desperation in Week 3, losing two heartbreakers out of the gate in 2021. The docket gets no easier as Russell Wilson heads to Minneapolis, a man whose team has never lost to the Vikings while he’s in charge. The Wilson Seahawks are 7-0 against Minnesota.
NFL
houstonmirror.com

Week 3 Injury Seahawks at Vikings

Updates on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 3 game at Minnesota. John Boyle Wednesday's Injury Report. The Seahawks opened their week of preparation with four players sitting out due to injury, one of which was not known ahead of time, with receiver Freddie Swain out with a back injury. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion), tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and running back Rashaad Penny (calf) would not practice so those absences were all expected.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Can The 0-2 Vikings Turn Things Around? Here’s What Team History Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings are off to an 0-2 start, and in typical Vikings fashion, both losses were excruciating. This is one of 14 0-2 starts in Vikings history, and that’s without counting the 0-2-1 start in 1966. So, where did those 14 other teams end up? Do the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vikings Seahawks#U S Bank Stadium
Yardbarker

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Bracing For Familiar Adversary in Vikings

Following a surprisingly poor 2020 campaign, a reloaded Vikings squad led by an explosive offensive orchestrated by quarterback Kirk Cousins expected to be right back in the hunt for an NFC North title and a playoff spot. Through the first two games, however, Minnesota hasn't gotten off to the start...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Seahawks vs Vikings: How to watch and stream online

Week 3 of the NFL season is upon us. And with it, the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) head to Minneapolis to face the winless Minnesota Vikings (0-2). After an overtime loss for the Seahawks last week, and a last-second missed field goal for the Vikings, both teams will be hungry for a win this weekend.
NFL
Daily Norseman

A brief look at Seahawks/Vikings history

As we do each week, it’s time to take a look at the history between the Minnesota Vikings and their opponents for the week. On Sunday, the Vikings will play the first meaningful game in front of fans at U.S. Bank Stadium since Week 16 of 2019 when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks. To say that the Seahawks have had the Vikings’ number in recent years would be quite the understatement, as you’ll see when we delve into the history here.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Cousins, Vikings cruise, end skid vs. Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS — After two narrow losses to start the season, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings found a foolproof way to avoid the type of harrowing finish that has haunted them more often than not. They put this game away ahead of time — against Russell Wilson and the Seattle...
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks loss to Vikings shows long-term problems

I am going to say it. We’ve seen the best days of Pete Carroll with the Seahawks and they won’t be coming back. Maybe it’s the not-great drafts but it’s definitely the bad defense. And Carroll is to blame for keeping Ken Norton Jr employed. Seattle fell to 1-2 on Sunday after a 30-17 loss to the Vikings.
NFL
KFYR-TV

Cousins leads Vikings over Seahawks for 1st win

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR)- The Minnesota Vikings finally were back in the win column on Sunday as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30 to 17 in their home opener. Sunday’s game marked the first game with fans since December of 2019. Quarterback Kirk Cousins would lead the team offensively as he...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Quiet in loss to Vikings

Lockett caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Vikings. After two huge games to begin the season, Lockett turned in a far more pedestrian line Sunday as it was DK Metcalf's turn to shine instead. At least one of Russell Wilson's two elite receivers is likely to pop in any given week, but the fact that Lockett has seen five targets or less in two of three games so far makes him the more volatile of the duo heading into a Week 4 clash with the 49ers.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy