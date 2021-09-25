CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Group behind GB News advertising boycott summoned by regulator over 'political campaigning' claims

By Edward Malnick,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campaign group behind the advertising boycott of GB News is being summoned to see a government regulator and will be "monitored" following claims that it breached company laws by engaging in "political activity". The directors of Stop Funding Hate, which is registered as a Community Interest Company (CIC), are...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Advertising watchdog to shine ‘regulatory spotlight’ on environmental claims

The Advertising Standards Authority will analyse the green claims made by firms with a view to setting stricter rules. The UK’s advertising watchdog is to “shine a greater regulatory spotlight” on environmental claims made in ads after finding there is “significant scope” for firms to make mistakes. The Advertising Standards...
ENVIRONMENT
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
Telegraph

The Government needs truly conservative policies to tackle the cost of living crisis

Finally, a good, truly conservative idea from a government that desperately needs to get a grip on the cost of living crisis. It is considering loosening Britain’s almost uniquely onerous childcare regulations by increasing the number of toddlers a person can look after, a welcome move that has been called for by free-marketeers for years. Childcare costs far more here than in other countries (many of which mandate a higher-ratio) entirely as a result of our ultra-strict rules – contributing to an alarming cost of living squeeze that means families need all the help they can get.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Biden progressive FTC agenda faces pause as Democratic member leaves

Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan will have to pause elements of her ambitious, progressive agenda as a Democratic commissioner is leaving next week, meaning Democrats will no longer be in the majority. The Senate Thursday confirmed FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, meaning the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Gb News#Stop Funding Hate#Cic
Telegraph

Power to the people: Michael Gove vows to propose residents as overseers of developments

Michael Gove is to launch a paper advocating “community-powered Conservatism” that would see residents made the “ultimate arbiters” of developments in their area. The essay, drawn up by 10 MPs, says the Government must “complete the Conservative Party’s historic mission to put power and trust into the hands of the British people”.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Kyrsten Sinema Blasts Dems But Won't State Her Objections to Social Safety Net Bill

“The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country,” Sinema said in a statement Saturday. “Denying Americans millions of good-paying jobs, safer roads, cleaner water, more reliable electricity, and better broadband only hurts everyday families.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Telegraph

Tories face a new ‘prawn cocktail offensive’

‘The Prawn Cocktail Offensive”. That was the mocking term coined by the Conservatives when, in the early 1990s, the Labour party tried to woo British business. Back then, the Tories had been in power for well over a decade. Labour was in the political wilderness, seemingly years from power. But...
TAXATION
The Independent

In modest step, Qatar holds its 1st legislative council vote

Qatari citizens voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council on Saturday — a long-delayed step that aims to give people in the autocratic sheikhdom slightly more say over how they're ruled.The “experiment," as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform. Qatar first introduced plans for the legislative elections in its 2003 constitution, but authorities repeatedly postponed the vote. Qataris on Saturday headed to the polls to choose two-thirds of the 45-member Shura Council which drafts...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Price controls always do the opposite of what they intend. Ministers must learn to let them go

During Mohammed’s exile in Medina, there was a famine – a common enough occurrence in seventh-century Arabia. As food prices spiralled, community leaders approached the Prophet, asking him to order stallholders to make their produce affordable. Mohammed refused, telling the delegation that prices were in the hands of God. Being a businessman, he understood what happens when prices are artificially lowered. First, there is a rush to buy; and then, inevitably, there is a worse shortage, because people have little incentive to bring artificially cheap goods to market.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

Several thousand people rallied Saturday in Bosnia against the government in Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption, including in the procurement of ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. No incidents were reported at the rally held at the central square in the northwest town of Banja Luka. The town’s mayor, Drasko Stanivukovic, who is an opposition leader, said “we are launching a struggle against the private state!” “This is not a protest, this is an uprising!” he said.The opposition in the Serb part of Bosnia have accused the government of curbing media freedoms and democracy in the entity that comprises nearly half of the country. They demanded replacement of the health minister and hospital managers in the entity over alleged corruption. The Bosnian Serb entity, called Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat one were formed after the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead and millions displaced.Dodik has insisted on trying to separate the Serb-run part of Bosnia from the rest of the country. The pro-Russian Serb leader is also a member of the multi-ethnic Bosnian presidency.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Ted Cruz Spitefully Delaying Biden Ambassador Nominees Over Russia Pipeline

As of now, only one Biden administration ambassador has been confirmed. And the president has Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to thank for the hold-up. The senator has been singlehandedly slow-walking 59 nominees for ambassadorships and is threatening to delay more, all over the issue of a Russian gas pipeline, The New York Times reported Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Deloitte and EY may face inquiry over Southeastern rail

The accounting watchdog is considering an inquiry into Southeastern railway’s auditors after the operator hid £25m it owed to the Exchequer. City sources said that the inquiries team at the the Financial Reporting Council are investigating whether Big Four firms EY and Deloitte have a case to answer. Southeastern, which...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy