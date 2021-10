The Broncos took control from the opening whistle and cruised to an easy win over the Jets in Week 3, handing New York its third straight loss to begin the 2021 season. The Jets failed to put any points on the board, as Denver’s dangerous defense went after Zach Wilson early and often and got to the rookie quarterback with relative ease. Vic Fangio’s defense also took away New York’s rushing attack, forcing Wilson into third and longs on almost every series.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO