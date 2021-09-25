CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

44-year-old Orangutan dies at Zoo Miami

By Sarah Glenn
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
MIAMI, Fla.– Zoo Miami is mourning the loss of 44-year-old Bornean Orangutan, Kumang.

She died on Thursday while recovering from anesthesia after a dental procedure. The great ape needed to have two damaged teeth pulled which were causing an infection in her gums.

The procedure went well, zoo officials said in a statement.

When returned to her enclosure to recover, Kumang was seen sitting up and climbing up to her platform bed before she stopped breathing. The Animal Health team tried to resuscitate Kumang but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, officials said.

Kumang is survived by her 8-year-old daughter named Bella who also lives at Zoo Miami.

