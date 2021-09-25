CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets at Denver Broncos odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCnTT_0c7uKJ8000

The winless New York Jets (0-2) travel across the country in Week 3 to take on the unbeaten Denver Broncos (2-0). Kickoff is Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET on Empower Field at Mile High. Below, we look at the Jets at Broncos odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

It has been a struggle so far for the Jets’ new head coach Robert Saleh and rookie QB Zach Wilson. Wilson has been sacked 10 times in two games and has thrown five interceptions, including four last week in a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. They have scored only 20 points but the defense is No. 9 overall in yards allowed.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is playing at a high level through two games. His passer rating thus far is 120.7, which is nearly 30 points higher than his career rating of 90.9. He has not turned the ball over, while the defense is third in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed.

Jets at Broncos odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 11:34 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Jets +440 (bet $100 to win $440) | Broncos -650 (bet $650 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jets +10.5 (-115) | Broncos -10.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Jets at Broncos key injuries

Jets

  • RB Tevin Coleman (illness) out
  • WR Jamison Crowder (groin) doubtful
  • DL John Franklin-Myers (calf) questionable

Broncos

  • G Graham Glasgow (illness) questionable
  • DL Mike Purcell (knee) questionable

Jets at Broncos odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Broncos 23, Jets 10

PASS on the money line. The Broncos have a top-five defense and are going up against the second-worst scoring offense through two games.

Wilson will struggle. The Jets are 1-8 in their last nine road games.

Any team can win on any given Sunday, but betting the Jets to win outright would just be a shot in the dark.

This is where it gets interesting because of the 10.5-point spread. However, the Jets offense hasn’t proven it can do anything against quality defenses, as they will face a very good defense for the third game in a row to start the season.

Denver is 2-0 ATS so far this season. They aren’t turning the ball over, so they aren’t giving opponents easy scoring opportunities. The Jets are turning it over.

Take the BRONCOS -10.5 (-107).

The Jets have not allowed more than 25 points so far this season. They are averaging 10 points per game.

The Broncos won’t likely get into the 30s and the Jets won’t be able to do much offensively against that Denver defense.

Take UNDER 41.5 (-110).

