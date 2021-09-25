CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

New York State Bus Driver Accused of DWI After Passing Out Behind Wheel

By Hopkins
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 7 days ago
Okay, we know we are in desperate need of school bus drivers here in New York and across the nation. Now can the ones that we do have currently driving please stay awake? And by staying awake behind the wheel, we should probably add getting blasted while on the job is no way to go through life. One driver from the state is finding out the hard way, as she is accused of Driving While Intoxicated with a bus full of kids.

