Joe Burrow is now officially 1-0 over Trevor Lawrence in the NFL, as his Cincinnati Bengals took down Lawrence’s Jaguars on Thursday night. Even though Burrow came out on top of this one, Lawrence certainly made things interesting. He tossed for 204 yards while rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown. Some of the throws he made against the Bengals secondary were incredible and it reminded all of us of why he went No. 1 overall in the draft.

NFL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO