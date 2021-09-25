Paul E. Zamagni, 84

Paul Edward Zamagni, age 84, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at home. Paul was born in Boston, to the late Bruno J. of Forli, Italy and Anna H. (Monahan) Zamagni of Boston. He especially adored his mother, who he called Ma, and with whom he shared an unbreakable bond. Raised and educated in Roxbury, he was a graduate of Boston Technical High School, Class of 1955. Paul also served in the Army National Guard and lived in Quincy briefly before spending the last fifty years in the Braintree Highlands.