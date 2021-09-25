CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party, which increased its share of seats in the State...

Rebel Yell

New protests loom after local elections in Georgia |

Tbilisi (dpa) – Amid new internal political tensions, mayors and local parliaments have been elected in the Republic of Georgia in the South Caucasus. Saturday’s vote was seen as an important mood test for the ruling Georgian Dream party and the biggest opposition party, the United National Movement, of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, who was arrested on Friday. The result of the vote is also expected to lead to further protests. The two political camps were already claiming victory.
KRQE News 13

Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Several thousand people rallied Saturday in Bosnia against the government in Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption, including in the procurement of ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Derrick

Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow, which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital. The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the...
Putin praises elections as hundreds in Moscow protest against results

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin praised last week's parliamentary elections as "free and fair" on Saturday, while hundreds of people gathered in Moscow to protest against the results of the polls that were overshadowed by massive accusations of fraud. "The elections themselves were held openly and in strict accordance...
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Russians Join Moscow Protest Over Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people, angered by last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as "bring back the elections". The protest was organised by several politicians, most of them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an online...
Birmingham Star

Communists Warned Against Planned Moscow Protest Over Elections

Moscow police and city officials have warned the Communist Party against following through with calls for a gathering in the Russian capital on September 25 to protest the results of last weekend's elections. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has also ordered the publishers of the party's website to delete references to...
Rebel Yell

Russia | The opposition protests against “colossal” election fraud

(Moscow) More than a thousand Russians demonstrated in Moscow on Saturday at the call of the Communist Party, protesting what critics in the Kremlin called massive fraud in the parliamentary elections from September 17th to 19th. Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 10:18 am. In a crowded Pushkin Square, personalities...
Kremlin critics to contest online voting in Duma election

MOSCOW — Politicians and activists who lost to Kremlin-backed candidates in Russia’s parliamentary election last weekend have formed a coalition to contest the results from online voting in Moscow, which they believe was rigged and blame for their defeat. Opposition candidates were largely excluded from the ballot, and one of...
BBC

German election: Climate protesters rally in cities

Climate change activists are rallying in cities around Germany ahead of federal elections on Sunday. "No political party is doing enough," Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg told a gathering of thousands in Berlin. The activists are calling for Germany to do more to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees C and...
US News and World Report

Monitors to Audit Moscow Online Vote After Outcry - Inferfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - State election monitors will audit the results of online voting in Moscow that swung the outcome in several districts in favour of the ruling United Russia party in last week's parliamentary election, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday. The election was the first major Russian vote...
The Independent

Analysis: Taking on Moscow over Skripal so close to the elections could prove a risky strategy for the UK

On Tuesday, the Kremlin was once again all over the front pages of international editions. In the morning, the European Court of Human Rights linked Russian agents to the 2006 assassination of former spy Alexander Litvinenko. A few hours later, Scotland Yard announced it was charging Russian intelligence agent Denis Sergeev, earlier identified by the investigative outlet Bellingcat, over the 2018 Novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
The Independent

Russian elections: Protestors detained as they manifest in Moscow

The footage captures the detention of people protesting against Putin’s government in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia. Most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running on these elections and opposition leader Alexi Navalny, jailed, had hoped to challenge President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party with the help of the app ‘Smart Voting’.
