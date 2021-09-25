Oklahoma football: Forcing throws has hindered Sooners QB Spencer Rattler, says Kirk Herbstreit

It has not been the start to the season that Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has envisioned. In his second year starting for the Sooners, there’s been plenty of ups and downs through three games. In his three starts this fall, Rattler completed 74.7% of his throws for 761 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. However, if you take out Oklahoma’s blowout of Western Carolina, Rattler has thrown for 518 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in two games against FBS opponents.