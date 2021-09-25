New Marvel's Avengers MCU Suit Revealed in an Unexpected Way

Marvel's Avengers is getting another new hero suit inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this one has been revealed through different means than players would typically expect. The suit is for Captain Americaand is inspired by his look from Avengers: Infinity War. Instead of being revealed on the socials for the game as we've seen from past skin reveals, however, this one was shared in a marketing email for the game without much fanfare beyond a tiny image of the new cosmetic.