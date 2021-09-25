CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Marvel's Avengers MCU Suit Revealed in an Unexpected Way

Marvel's Avengers is getting another new hero suit inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this one has been revealed through different means than players would typically expect. The suit is for Captain Americaand is inspired by his look from Avengers: Infinity War. Instead of being revealed on the socials for the game as we've seen from past skin reveals, however, this one was shared in a marketing email for the game without much fanfare beyond a tiny image of the new cosmetic.

New Marvel's Avengers Thor Content Met With Backlash

Marvel's Avengers has released new Thor content, and it's being met with backlash from some fans of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia gane. More specifically, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have released a new wrestling-inspired takedown for Thor that's part of a larger release of takedowns, all of which are inspired by the moves you would see in a WWE ring.
Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Teams

The Avengers may be on hiatus, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more interested in team-based adventures than ever before, looking at both the upcoming and hypothetical slate of projects. Eternals is less than six weeks away from release, the Guardians of Galaxy are getting a third solo movie, a...
Marvel’s Avengers; Back Again?

Marvel’s Avengers – earth’s mightiest heroes – needed two movies to vanquish Thanos – and now they face an even mightier foe. It will take all of Dr. Strange’s magical ability and all of Peter Parker’s “spidey sense” to lead Marvel – and parent company, Disney – through the multiverse of complicated copyright laws.
: Marvel’s Eternals rating reveals a new character detail

When Marvel releases Eternals in November, it’ll mark a milestone for the studio — and not for being the longest Marvel movie released to date. The Chloé Zhao directed feature will introduce a new generation of superpowered beings, including Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, who’ll be the first openly gay hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, outside of a brief cameo in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
Marvel’s Avengers cross-play and 5 other improvements we need

Marvel’s Avengers has seen plenty of improvements since our initial day one review. Despite offering a chunky pre-release beta, many stepped away from the game feeling blindsided, failing to connect with its comic book dungeon crawling having expected something more in line with an MCU-inspired thrill ride. That’s not to...
Marvel reveals first look at Ted Lasso star's MCU debut in Hit-Monkey

Marvel has just dropped the first trailer for the new Hulu original animated series Hit-Monkey, and confirmed the release date. The upcoming ten-episode series centres on Hit-Monkey, a Japanese Macaque who becomes a top assassin in a quest for vengeance against the criminal underworld in Tokyo. The character first appeared...
New Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Videos Highlight 2 Ways to Lead

Developer Eidos-Montréal have released 2 new videos for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, featuring insights from Partrick Fortier, Senior Gameplay Director. The first video Fortier describes how the Guardians fight alongside each other, while the second video focuses on how players can lead the Guardians outside of combat. Just as...
Marvel’s Avengers Players Have Spent 833,748 Hours As Blank Panther

Square Enix has dropped off some stats for the Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda expansion, revealing players have spent 833,748 hours playing as Black Panther, which equates to about 95 years straight. Evidently, T’Challa is a popular guy!. Elsewhere, Black Panther has vanquished 171,586,107 enemies, as well as performing 441...
Marvel Sues to Keep Avengers, Iron Man and Spider-Man Rights in the MCU

Disney's Marvel heads are taking action to ensure they're MCU money-printing machine can continue unhindered by the heirs of the comics' creators. Iconic comic book characters like The Avengers, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Iron Man, and Thor, that have populated Disney's worldwide blockbusters are embroiled in a tug-of-war that have both heirs and Disney filing suits.
How to get exotic gear in Marvel's Avengers

In any game where gathering loot is a thing, like Marvel's Avengers, part of the endgame grind is to get your hands on the best gear you can. In Marvel's Avengers, there are different tiers of gear identified by their color. As you get to the current gear cap of 130, you're only really going to be interested in purple (epic) at a minimum, but more likely the yellow (legendary) and orange (exotic) tiers.
