CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Beloved Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear dead at 36

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iB1i_0c7uJ7ek00

MILWAUKEE — North America’s oldest polar bear in human care has died, the Milwaukee County Zoo announced Saturday.

The zoo on Friday euthanized Snow Lilly, who was 36, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. The bear was euthanized due to declining health and subsequent quality of life concerns, zoo officials said in a news release. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for polar bears in human care is 23.4 years.

“Snow Lilly arrived here in 2005 and soon became a favorite,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. “She enjoyed swimming in her pool and could be seen bouncing a large rubber ball on the bottom of the pool like a basketball.”

The bear, who arrived in Milwaukee from the Bronx Zoo, also enjoyed apples, peanut butter and molasses as her favorite treats, WITI reported.

“Snow Lilly was a visitor favorite at the zoo and considered one of the iconic animals in the population,” Amos Morris, the zoo’s director, said in a statement. “She will be sorely missed by both staff and visitors.”

In 2018, the zoo used Snow Lilly to usher in Groundhog Day ceremonies, the Journal Sentinel reported.

A necropsy will be performed, with final results expected in the next few months, the newspaper reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Grizzly and polar bear cubs are now best buds at the Detroit Zoo

Everyone stop what you're doing right now and look at these cute bear cubs at the Detroit Zoo. According to an update from the zoo posted on social media Thursday, the two cubs — one a grizzly and one a polar bear — have an unusual friendship, and now reportedly do everything together. The grizzly is named Jebbie and the polar bear is Laerke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronx Zoo#Zoos#Polar Bears#The Zoo#The Milwaukee County Zoo#The Journal Sentinel#Cox Media Group
Detroit News

These baby bear cubs at the Detroit Zoo are best friends

Detroit — An orphaned grizzly is found alone and starving in Alaska. A sickly polar bear cub is separated from her family at the zoo and hand raised. A few months later, these cubs that were born under tough circumstances are now growing up together as best friends. The grizzly...
foxsanantonio.com

Oldest polar bear living in human care dies

The oldest polar bear in human care in North America died Friday. The Milwaukee County Zoo said snow Lilly was humanely euthanized due to declining health. The median life expectancy for a polar bear in human care is nearly 23-and-a-half-years-old. They live an average 15 to 18 years in the...
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami mourns death of beloved orangutan

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is mourning the death of a beloved orangutan who died after a medical procedure. Zoo officials say Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean Orangutan, died Thursday while recovering after a dental procedure. According to the zoo, Kumang was anesthetized Thursday morning to have two teeth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Reid Park Zoo giraffe dead at 32

A Reid Park Zoo giraffe named Denver was euthanized at age 32. According to the zoo's blog , Denver was put to death because of her declining quality of life. She was the zoo's oldest giraffe ever and outlived her median life expectancy of 20 years.
ANIMALS
Romesentinel.com

Beloved California sea lions set to leave Utica Zoo

UTICA — The Utica Zoo has recently recognized that its California Sea Lion exhibit did not provide an ideal habitat for residents, Porter and Munchkin, according to a release. So, changes are being made. “Our male, Porter, weighs approximately 685 pounds, while the smaller female, Munchkin, weighs 240 pounds. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Orphaned polar, grizzly bears now playful companions at Michigan zoo

ROYAL OAK, MI – Two orphaned bears can now be seen playing, wrestling and romping together at the Detroit Zoo. Jebbie, an orphaned grizzly bear from Tok, Alaska, was recently relocated to Michigan to be a companion for the Detroit Zoo’s hand-reared polar bear cub Laerke who was rejected by her mother after a medical emergency.
Smithonian

North America’s Oldest Polar Bear Living in Captivity Dies at 36 Years Old

The oldest polar bear living under human care in North America has died at 36 years old, reports Steven Martinez for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. On September 24, the female polar bear known as Snow Lilly was humanely euthanized at the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin due to her declining health and quality-of-life concerns. According to the Journal Sentinel, a recent health exam found that Snow Lilly had heart disease and other age-related medical issues.
Gazette

Beloved Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mountain tapir, Carlotta, dies at 27

Carlotta, one of just seven mountain tapir in the United States, died at age 27 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, officials announced Wednesday. “Most people had never heard of a mountain tapir before coming to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo,” said Michelle Salido, lead tapir keeper. “Once they met Carlotta, they fell in love with her and her species. She was sweet and gentle. She loved to get chin scratches from guests."
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo polar bear born on Thanksgiving moving to new home

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A polar bear cub born nearly two years ago on Thanksgiving Day at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will soon be moving to a new home. Kulu, born Nov. 28, 2019, will be moving this fall to a new Midwest zoo. Details on the move, including which zoo will be Kulu’s new home, will be announced when the new zoo reveals Kulu’s arrival to its community.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo polar bear, Kulu, to move to another Midwest zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Monday that its polar bear, Kulu, will be moving this fall to another Midwest zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The zoo said staff from both zoos are working to finalize details of the move. Kulu's...
ocnjdaily.com

New Owls Arrive at Cape May County Zoo

The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of a breeding pair of Eurasian Eagle Owls. Eurasian Eagle Owls originate from the woodlands, desert and mountainous regions of Northern Africa, Asia and Europe. With a wingspan over 6 feet, they are the largest owl in the world....
beavertonresourceguide.com

Zoo animal spotlight: American black bear: Come see me at Black Bear Ridge

Black bears are found throughout Canada, the United States, and the northern half of Mexico. They prefer remote, inaccessible areas. They are extremely adaptable and show a great variation in habitat types, though they are primarily found in forested areas with thick ground vegetation and an abundance of fruits, nuts, and vegetation.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Point Defiance Zoo polar bear diagnosed with liver cancer

TACOMA, Wash. — A polar bear at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Blizzard arrived at Point Defiance Zoo in 1997 as a 15-month-old orphaned cub after he was separated from his mother in Canada. Now 25 years old, Blizzard will receive chemotherapy treatment and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
63K+
Followers
72K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy