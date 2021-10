Henry carried the ball 35 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Seahawks. He added six receptions for 55 yards. Henry appeared to be in for another disappointing game to open the season as he had only 35 yards on 13 carries through two quarters. However, he keyed a comeback effort for the Titans in the second half by finding the end zone from 60, nine and one yards away. While hardly the highlight of his box score, Henry also tied for the team lead in receptions. His work in the passing game has always been a shortcoming, so it would be a significant boost to his fantasy value if he can maintain this success as a pass catcher.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO