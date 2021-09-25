CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth About Harry And Meghan Meeting With Chelsea Clinton

By Bernadette Roe
 7 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle toured New York City ahead of the Global Citizen Live event held on September 25, according to People. The pair took advantage of some of the city's notable destinations, including a tour of the World Trade Center on September 23, where they were photographed at the One World Observatory with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio, per People.

