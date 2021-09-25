The Truth About Harry And Meghan Meeting With Chelsea Clinton

Just like every other aspect of the royal family's lives, one's hair gets more than just a little attention. For instance, we happen to know Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyle and there's a conspiracy theory about Kate Middleton using her hair as a pregnancy distraction. Of course, it's not only the ladies who have to detail with the focus on their follicles. It's common knowledge that the men in the family tend to experience thinning hair. That certainly applies to Prince William, who started losing his hair when he was still in his 20s, according to Express. Indeed, plenty of people have felt the need to comment on his hair (or the lack thereof) – even his own brother, Prince Harry.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO