OUR VIEW: Disappearances: A spotlight case, with more hidden

The story of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death has rapidly become a daily headline and constant cable news segment.

Of course it has. She was young and blond with thousands of followers on social media, and she just dropped out of sight in the middle of a van trip she was chronicling online. And as her body was being found last weekend in Grand Teton National Park, her boyfriend vanished as well.

But as the tabloid spotlight is focused on her tragedy, literally hundreds of other cases — cases that lack a comely white victim — lie unexamined in the shadows.

In Wyoming alone — where Petito’s remains were found — more than 460 Indigenous women have gone missing in the past decade. That figure comes from a January report published by that state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force and may actually understate the issue as it is limited to cases documented by the authorities.

This is not a problem unique to Wyoming. A 2016 report by the National Institute of Justice (the research arm of the federal Department of Justice) concluded that more than four out of five American Indian and Alaska Native women experience violence in their lifetime. On some reservations, Native women are murdered at a rate 10 times the national average.

In July Minnesota became one of six states to launch a concerted effort to investigate cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Such cases face significant structural obstacles; there is a patchwork of criminal jurisdictions in Indian country, and it is not always easy to determine whether tribes, the state or the federal government has authority in a specific case.

But difficulty does not justify, or excuse, neglect. The problem of violence against Native women is real, even without the sort of spotlight the Petito case attracts. The new Minnesota “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives” office deserves a long-term commitment of state resources as a start to addressing the problem.