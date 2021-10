(Washington, DC) — The Senate Parliamentarian is nixing the Democrats’ immigration plan from a huge three-point-five trillion dollar spending bill. The ruling Sunday likely ends Democrats’ hopes of using the large spending measure to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants passed. The Hill reports in the parliamentarian’s guidance, Elizabeth MacDonough called the plan “by any standard a broad, new immigration policy.” Reconciliation, or only needing a simple majority to get legislation through the Senate, is used for budgetary measures, and MacDonough says the policy change proposed “far outweighs the budgetary impact” and makes it not appropriate to include in the reconciliation.

