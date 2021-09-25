Washington Football Team: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Bills

The Houston Texans travel east to take on the surging Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Texans-Bills week 4 prediction and pick. With quarterback Tyrod Taylor healthy, this Texans team played very well in week one in the win over the Jaguars. Since Taylor’s injury, the team hasn’t played well over the last two weeks. Davis Mills took over under center but has yet to perform well enough to earn the permanent starting role. The team is made up of many veterans on offense who still prove to contribute on Sundays. Mark Ingram II, David Johnson, Brandon Cooks, and Rex Burkhead are all players who have contributed to other teams in the past. Their experience can be vital if Mills and the rest of the offense can find their groove.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO