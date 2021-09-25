CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Juvenile charged with school bomb threats linked to 'swatting'

By Tyler Hanes
Moultrie Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local juvenile has been arrested as part of a multi-state investigation into recent bomb threats at Cullman County's schools. During a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the arrest, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said information that can be released about the person arrested is limited because they are a juvenile, but the person was part of a group of juveniles in four other states who called in threats to schools.

