Juvenile charged with school bomb threats linked to 'swatting'
A local juvenile has been arrested as part of a multi-state investigation into recent bomb threats at Cullman County's schools. During a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the arrest, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said information that can be released about the person arrested is limited because they are a juvenile, but the person was part of a group of juveniles in four other states who called in threats to schools.www.moultrieobserver.com
