The San Jose City Council has voted in favor of a city-wide ban on selling flavored tobacco products, making it the largest city in the state to do so. In an effort to prevent a new generation of tobacco users drawn to flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes, the ordinance approved Tuesday prohibits all sales of flavored tobacco products and prevents smoke shops from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, community centers, parks or libraries.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO