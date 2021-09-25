'It’s vibrant and moving and inspiring': Dance company SHAPESHIFT coming to St. Cloud's Paramount Center
The Minneapolis-based dance company SHAPESHIFT blends the theatrical with dance movement to create stories on stage. “We utilize hip hop and contemporary movement as dance forms to express different emotions and energies and articulation of the body,” said Ashley Selmer, founder/creative director of SHAPESHIFT. “We work on character development with an acting and equity coach to develop body language that is easier to follow and evokes emotion from our audience.”www.sctimes.com
