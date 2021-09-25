Crash sends both drivers to hospital
NEW YORK MILLS — Both drivers were hospitalized after one cut off the other at Commercial Drive and Henderson Street Thursday. Village police said Charles Uzdavinis, 20, of Old Forge, was northbound on Commercial Drive in a 2021 Subaru Outback at about 7:13 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into Henderson Street. Police said Uzdavinis turned in front of a southbound 2015 Volkswagen Passat, driven by Xavier Kirkwood, 38, of New York Mills, leading to a collision.romesentinel.com
Comments / 0