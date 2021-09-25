CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Stevens named BJU symphonic wind band

By John Peters II
Mount Airy News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC — JoAnna Stevens, a resident of State Road, has been named to the Bob Jones University Symphonic Wind Band. Stevens is a sophomore majoring in music. The Symphonic Wind Band is BJU’s top-performing instrumental ensemble. Each year, performers audition by playing a group of excerpts taken from band literature or study etudes, scales, and sight reading unfamiliar music. Following that selection audition, a second audition is held for seating within the ensemble. The band is directed by Dr. Bruce Cox.

www.mtairynews.com

Comments / 0

 

