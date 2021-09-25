Cowboys' Keanu Neal: Tests positive for COVID
Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Neal had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday as a high-risk contact, so he had a chance to suit up Monday against the Eagles by testing out of COVID protocols. That's no longer an option with the test coming up positive, so the former safety turned linebacker won't return until Week 4 against Carolina at the earliest and could be out beyond that point.www.cbssports.com
