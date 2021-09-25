CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Keanu Neal: Tests positive for COVID

 7 days ago

Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Neal had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday as a high-risk contact, so he had a chance to suit up Monday against the Eagles by testing out of COVID protocols. That's no longer an option with the test coming up positive, so the former safety turned linebacker won't return until Week 4 against Carolina at the earliest and could be out beyond that point.

The Spun

Cowboys Lose Player To Positive Test Before Eagles Game

Earlier this week, Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a high-risk close contact. Though he had not received a positive test at the time, the fact that he isn’t fully vaccinated forced him onto the list. On Saturday, just two days before their Monday night...
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys News: La'el Collins maintains innocence, Keanu Neal out, Amari Cooper on playing hurt

The La’el Collins saga continues. Just hours after the stunning revelation via ESPN that the tackle had tried to bribe testers in regard to his series of missed drug tests, sources close to the lineman came out with word that Collins is maintaining no wrongdoing. One Dallas news outlet shares the veteran’s surprising response to the allegations, saying a separate appeal to his five-game suspension has already been filed.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Report: Dallas Cowboys LB Keanu Neal being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, status for MNF in question

Wednesday served as a significant day for one Dallas Cowboys defender as Randy Gregory reportedly made his way back to The Star after missing last week’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Gregory was actually the second Cowboys starter to miss time this season (keep in mind we are only at Week 3) as a result of being on the list. Zack Martin was out for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noah Brown and Brandon Knight ahve also both been on the list this season, and unfortunately it appears that the Cowboys may be missing yet another player for their third game of the season.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Would Keanu Neal's Absence Affect Parsons?

FRISCO, Texas – Another week, another challenge. Understandably, the Cowboys aren't about to divulge their defensive gameplan for a divisional matchup against Philadelphia. But just one week after his debut as an edge rusher, Micah Parsons may have another opportunity to show off his skillset. Just as Randy Gregory returned...
NFL
