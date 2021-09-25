Cowboys' Keanu Neal: Tests positive for COVID

Wednesday served as a significant day for one Dallas Cowboys defender as Randy Gregory reportedly made his way back to The Star after missing last week’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Gregory was actually the second Cowboys starter to miss time this season (keep in mind we are only at Week 3) as a result of being on the list. Zack Martin was out for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noah Brown and Brandon Knight ahve also both been on the list this season, and unfortunately it appears that the Cowboys may be missing yet another player for their third game of the season.

