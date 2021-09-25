CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 NBA Northwest Division Over/Under picks: Jazz have no issues hitting over; Nuggets will go under

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something for everyone in the Northwest Division. Utah was the NBA's best regular-season team last year. Oklahoma City's record didn't quite reflect it, but by net rating, they were its worst. Nikola Jokic won the MVP, and Damian Lillard might've taken it from him if he'd had enough help. Do you want drama? How does Minnesota firing its president of basketball operations a week before training camp sound?

