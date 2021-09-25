Beach Hazard Statement issued for lakeshore counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The alert is in effect in Lake and Ashtabula counties until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Large waves could cause strong currents to develop, making it dangerous for swimmers, the NWS said.

Swimmers are advised not to enter the water. The currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

