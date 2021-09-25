Ryan Reaves has high hopes for Rangers: 'I expect nothing less than a push for the Cup'

The New York Rangers held their second day of practice and scrimmages as they prepare for their first preseason game against the Islanders tomorrow. Apparently, things got a little physical between Alexis Lafrenière and Ryan Lindgren during scrimmage which was noted by Newsday’s Colin Stephenson. “Lindgren just dropped Lafreniere again, stayed on top of him for a minute, got up slowly and skated to the bench,” he tweeted. “Lafrenière got up, skated over to say something to Lindgren before going to his own bench.”

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO